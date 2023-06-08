Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff blasts bond total set for man accused of threatening deputy

Glen Smith Jr., 42, has been charged with four counts of threatening the life of a public...
Glen Smith Jr., 42, has been charged with four counts of threatening the life of a public official or family and four counts of stalking, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County’s sheriff criticized the amount of bond set for a North man charged with making multiple threats against a deputy and his family.

Glen Smith Jr., 42, has been charged with four counts of threatening the life of a public official or family and four counts of stalking, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

He was arrested after 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was found outside the officer’s Orangeburg County home, where deputies say he made threats against the deputy’s wife and their two sons.

A judge set bond for Smith Wednesday at $35,000 cash or surety and ordered ankle monitoring, sparking a response from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Divided by four, that comes out to less than $10,000 for the life of a public official and his family,” Ravenell said. “I believe we who are serving the community and risking our lives are worth far more. Some don’t see it that way, apparently.”

Ravenell said the incidents began in November when the deputy began receiving threats. The deputy had taken Smith’s children into emergency protective custody more than five years ago, according to court documents.

“This has been an ongoing situation since last year, this subject being warned over and over,” Ravenell said. “He has threatened not only my deputy but his family as well.”

When Smith was taken into custody Tuesday night, he had a golf club and a knife in his possession, an incident report states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
Coroner identifies 41-year-old J. Reuben Long inmate who died after being found unresponsive in cell
Sidney Moorer, Tammy Moorer
Sidney, Tammy Moorer lose appeals to overturn kidnapping convictions in Heather Elvis case

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
Humidity increases on Sunday and into the start of next week.
FIRST ALERT: No complaints for the weekend, humidity increases next week
CCMF Guide: What you need to know about road closures, parking, rideshare location
Popular Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop to open 2nd location at Surfside Beach Pier
Horry County Council set to discuss new Grand Strand Humane Society in late June, shelter says