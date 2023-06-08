S.C. National Guard to build new readiness center in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County will soon be home to a military readiness center.

Tuesday, the Horry County Council approved a resolution that will lead to the construction of a multi-unit, regional National Guard Readiness Center.

A military readiness center is another name for an armory, which is a training facility for Army units.

“The South Carolina National Guard is excited about the partnership with Horry County and the corresponding land agreement for the construction of a multi-unit, regional National Guard Readiness Center,” said U.S. Army Major General R. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina. “Site selection and the land agreement were essential first steps with military construction of the Readiness Center to follow.”

The National Guard Readiness Center will be built on 25 acres of land and able to accommodate multiple units off Highway 22.

“The unique location of the site allows the advantage of capitalizing on the proximity of extensive road systems, including the potential addition of the I-73 corridor - especially in the event of natural disasters,” McCarty said.

Resolution R-96-2023 authorized the County Administrator to transfer 25 acres owned by Horry County to the Adjutant General on behalf of the State of South Carolina.

It is unclear if the land was purchased or transferred from the county to the South Carolina National Guard.

