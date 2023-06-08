Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

S.C. National Guard to build new readiness center in Horry County

Source: South Carolina National Guard
Source: South Carolina National Guard
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County will soon be home to a military readiness center.

Tuesday, the Horry County Council approved a resolution that will lead to the construction of a multi-unit, regional National Guard Readiness Center.

A military readiness center is another name for an armory, which is a training facility for Army units.

“The South Carolina National Guard is excited about the partnership with Horry County and the corresponding land agreement for the construction of a multi-unit, regional National Guard Readiness Center,” said U.S. Army Major General R. Van McCarty, adjutant general for South Carolina. “Site selection and the land agreement were essential first steps with military construction of the Readiness Center to follow.”

The National Guard Readiness Center will be built on 25 acres of land and able to accommodate multiple units off Highway 22.

“The unique location of the site allows the advantage of capitalizing on the proximity of extensive road systems, including the potential addition of the I-73 corridor - especially in the event of natural disasters,” McCarty said.

Resolution R-96-2023 authorized the County Administrator to transfer 25 acres owned by Horry County to the Adjutant General on behalf of the State of South Carolina.

It is unclear if the land was purchased or transferred from the county to the South Carolina National Guard.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
Police ID suspects charged in fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Francisco Martinez Gomez
Man charged after allegedly using phone to record minor at Myrtle Beach restaurant
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
North Myrtle Beach officer’s proactive patrolling leads to shooting, kidnapping arrest

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
The location along River Oaks Drive has some living near the site concerned.
Horry County Council set to discuss new Grand Strand Humane Society in late June, shelter says
Portable Charger for CCMF
New long post office set to be done by early 2023. For now people are still using the...
USPS to break ground on new Longs post office two years after fire