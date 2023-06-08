Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says

Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a semi-truck while rollerblading.(GiveSendGo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan man has died after he was involved in a crash with a semi-truck while rollerblading.

Family members shared online that Joshua Womack was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a semi struck him while he was out rollerblading on May 27.

“We ask for prayers and support during this challenging time,” the family wrote.

Sadly, the family shared an update this week that Womack did not make it.

“This has been the hardest thing we have ever experienced,” the family wrote in the update.

The man’s family and friends set up a fundraising campaign to help with expenses as they said he was self-employed and didn’t have medical insurance.

“He has two young children out of state to support, and his current wife is trying to support their three children (ages 3 months old to 3 years old) and desperately needs help in this scary time,” the fundraising campaign stated.

The family said Womack’s death was sudden and has been jarring, but he was able to provide four organs to people in need.

Madison Reeves, the man’s wife, said at least the tragedy “has prevented others from going through the same.”

The family has also thanked everyone who has already reached out in support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
Police ID suspects charged in fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
Francisco Martinez Gomez
Man charged after allegedly using phone to record minor at Myrtle Beach restaurant
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
Sidney Moorer, Tammy Moorer
Sidney, Tammy Moorer lose appeals to overturn kidnapping convictions in Heather Elvis case

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
CCMF Guide: What you need to know about road closures, parking, rideshare location
A staple in CCMF weekend for festival goers 'The Bowery' prepares for busy weekend
USPS to break ground on new Longs post office two years after fire
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges