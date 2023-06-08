Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI conducting search in connection to 6-year-old missing person case

Robeson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching an area on Thursday in connection to...
Robeson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching an area on Thursday in connection to the disappearance of Sara Graham six years ago.(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching a field in connection to a six-year-old disappearance case.

The Robeson County Homicide Division, the FBI and the N.C. Troopers Association K-9 unit were on the ground Thursday searching an area for Sara Graham. We have reached out to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to find out exactly where authorities are searching.

Graham was first reported missing on Feb. 4, 2015. She was last seen leaving her Fairmont home around 6:30 a.m. to go to work at the Walmart in Pembroke, but she never arrived.

FBI Charlotte missing poster for Sara Graham
FBI Charlotte missing poster for Sara Graham(Source: FBI Charlotte)

Her white van was found several hours later in a field along East McDonald Road in Fairmont.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to Sara’s location.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100, the FBI Charlotte Office at 704-672-6100 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
Police ID suspects charged in fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Francisco Martinez Gomez
Man charged after allegedly using phone to record minor at Myrtle Beach restaurant
Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
Sidney Moorer, Tammy Moorer
Sidney, Tammy Moorer lose appeals to overturn kidnapping convictions in Heather Elvis case

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
Coroner identifies 41-year-old J. Reuben Long inmate who died after being found unresponsive in cell
The location along River Oaks Drive has some living near the site concerned.
Horry County Council set to discuss new Grand Strand Humane Society in late June, shelter says
Source: South Carolina National Guard
S.C. National Guard to build new readiness center in Horry County