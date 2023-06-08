Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI conducting search in connection to 6-year-old missing person case

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching a field in connection to a six-year-old disappearance case.

The Robeson County Homicide Division, the FBI and the N.C. Troopers Association K-9 unit were on the ground Thursday searching an area for Sara Graham. We have reached out to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to find out exactly where authorities are searching.

Graham was first reported missing on Feb. 4, 2015. She was last seen leaving her Fairmont home around 6:30 a.m. to go to work at the Walmart in Pembroke, but she never arrived.

FBI Charlotte missing poster for Sara Graham (Source: FBI Charlotte)

Her white van was found several hours later in a field along East McDonald Road in Fairmont.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to Sara’s location.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100, the FBI Charlotte Office at 704-672-6100 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

