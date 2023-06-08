Popular Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop to open 2nd location at Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A familiar South Strand name will make its way to the new Surfside Beach Pier.

The town announced on Thursday that Perry’s Bait and Tackle will open up a second location at the pier.

A five-year lease was signed, and an extension will be discussed at the end of the lease period.

Perry’s Bait and Tackle will continue to operate its original shop at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, which has been open since 1954.

Back in November, Painters Ice Cream also announced it will have a location on the newly built Surfside Beach Pier.

The completion date is expected to take place next week. But a grand opening date for the public has not been announced yet.

