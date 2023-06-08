‘To peach their own’: Summer favorite returns to Chick-Fil-A’s menu next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To start the summer, Chick-Fil-A’s signature Peach Milkshake returns to Greenville along with a its sweet and tangy counterpart, the White Peach Sunjoy.

Starting June 12, Chick-Fil-A is bringing back the historic Peach Milkshake for the 14th year in a row.

On menus for the first time in five years, the White Peach Sunjoy, a drink blending the classic Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea with white peach flavor, will also make an appearance.

Both drinks will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

“With each passing year, our Peach Milkshake’s loyal followers eagerly await its annual comeback. Its arrival signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A, and this year, the excitement from our fans has inspired us to expand our peach offerings,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “Introducing the White Peach Sunjoy and several other refreshing variations, we are excited to witness the peachy choices our guests will make all summer long!”

