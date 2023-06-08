North Myrtle Beach man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A sexual exploitation investigation led to the arrest of North Myrtle Beach man, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which they said led them to 42-year-old Alex Gomez.

Investigators said he distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gomez on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.