New Zaxby’s location to open in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Fans of Zaxby’s Chicken Fingerz and Zax Sauce will soon have another option in the Grand Strand.

The chain announced this week that its location in Murrells Inlet will open for drive-thru and dine-in service on June 12. The restaurant, located at 11872 Highway 707, is operated by Charleston-based franchisee Big Rooster, Inc.

The roughly 3,500-square-foot restaurant will also feature a new farmhouse-style design along with a double-drive-thru layout and indoor seating for up to 52 guests.

It also marks Murrells Inlet’s first Zaxby’s, with the company stating it will provide 40 new jobs.

