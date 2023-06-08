Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man wanted for alleged rape sought by Scotland County deputies

Triston Lee Hunt
Triston Lee Hunt(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Scotland County deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted for an alleged rape.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office charged Tristan Lee Hunt with 2nd-degree forcible rape.

According to SCSO, Hunt may be in the Pembroke area. SCSO said do not approach Hunt if you see him but call 911 immediately.

Scotland County Crimestoppers may also be called at 910-266-8146.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
Police ID suspects charged in fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Francisco Martinez Gomez
Man charged after allegedly using phone to record minor at Myrtle Beach restaurant
Abby and Taylor live in different states but the two said the first time they met, they had an...
‘It’s going to be hard not to get teary-eyed’: Myrtle Beach natives hope a new law helps them find their sister
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
Sidney Moorer, Tammy Moorer
Sidney, Tammy Moorer lose appeals to overturn kidnapping convictions in Heather Elvis case

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Judge denies bond for 4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting
New Zaxby’s location to open in Murrells Inlet
Robeson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching an area on Thursday in connection to...
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI conducting search in connection to 6-year-old missing person case