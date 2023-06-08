Man wanted for alleged rape sought by Scotland County deputies

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Scotland County deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted for an alleged rape.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office charged Tristan Lee Hunt with 2nd-degree forcible rape.

According to SCSO, Hunt may be in the Pembroke area. SCSO said do not approach Hunt if you see him but call 911 immediately.

Scotland County Crimestoppers may also be called at 910-266-8146.

