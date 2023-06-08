‘A little bit weird’: Dog at Greenville shelter for 215+ days needs home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For more than 7 months, a retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting at the Greenville Humane Society to find his forever home.

The Humane Society, which is featuring Buster on its social media accounts this week, said he is their longest resident “by a stretch.”

Buster, a 2.5-year-old retriever mix, has been waiting for more than 7 months to find an adoptive family. (Greenville Humane Society)

The two-and-a-half-year-old pup enjoys playing with most other dogs and already has some training. He knows the commands sit, down, touch and leave it. He likes to hold his own leash when he’s walked.

“He’s a little bit weird, but aren’t we all?” the Greenville Humane Society posted. “While we’d selfishly keep him forever, we know he’d really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever.”

Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for his forever family. (Greenville Humane Society)

If you would like to meet Buster, the Greenville Humane Society adoption center is open during the following hours:

Monday - Friday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Click here if you would like to donate to the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society.

