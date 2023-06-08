‘It was wonderful’: Pee Dee man wins $375K on his first lottery ticket

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A case of beginner’s luck worked in the favor of a Pee Dee man who purchased a lottery ticket for the first time, just to end up winning $375,000.

The man overcame the 1 in 960,000 odds and won $375,000 on a $10 Might Jumbo Bucks ticket, a ticket that is no longer for sale.

He said the win took him by surprise but that “it was wonderful.” He picked up the ticket at the Mini Mart on 201 E. National Cemetery Road in Florence and said he hasn’t spent any of the winnings yet.

Mini Mart received a $3,750 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Stopping while he’s ahead, the winner says he hasn’t bought a ticket since.

