How to prepare for CCMF weekend road closures, festival safety

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- CCMF officially kicks off Thursday night in downtown Myrtle Beach, however, you’ll want to be prepared whether or not you’re heading to the concert or out to dinner with the family.

The four-day festival has generated more than $20 million for the city of Myrtle Beach, welcoming in thousands from all across the country to hear music from big names like Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, and Brooks and Dunn.

Some road closures are already underway as crews put the final touches on the CCMF stages.

Myrtle Beach Mayor, Brenda Bethune says she’s always impressed by the team of city workers who keep Myrtle Beach safe and clean all weekend.

“I could not be more proud of this team they all work hard this weekend and do so much so they deserve a shout-out for all they do,” said Bethune.

You are allowed to bring your phone, sunscreen, approved bags, blankets, and festival flags without metal or wooden poles.

Below are the approved bags:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or smaller)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the fest with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

“Having a clear bag will help us get you in smoother and quicker so we can get you out of the road and into the event itself,” said Travis Glatki, Emergency Manager for the city of Myrtle Beach.

CCMF organizer Bob Durkin says he’s most proud of how safe fans feel at the event and looks forward to another great event in Myrtle Beach.

“Over the last few years we got it down to a great system,” said Durkin.

If you’re planning to use a rideshare the pick-up and drop-off will be on Chester Street between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 12th Avenue.

Chester Street rideshare traffic will flow southbound on Chester to the drop-off/pick-up area.

All ride-share traffic will exit onto Mr. Joe White Avenue.

As for parking pass holders, you can park your cars at the old Myrtle Beach Mall lot at 2400 North Oak Street.

Parking shuttles will run continuously throughout the day all weekend.

The pick-up and drop-off will be next to the parking deck at the corner of 8th Avenue North and Chester Street.

Mayor Bethune says she’s excited to welcome everyone to Myrtle Beach for another great CCMF, calling it the kick-off to summer in the Grand Strand.

