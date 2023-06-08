Horry County Council set to discuss new Grand Strand Humane Society in late June, shelter says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The next step in a potential new home for the Grand Strand Humane Society appears to be taking place later this month.

The organization says Horry County Council will consider the new facility at its next meeting on June 20. The meeting will mark the first of three readings of a rezoning application that would include the new facility off River Oaks Drive.

The new facility would be located here off River Oaks and Portwest Drive on a nearly 112 acre plot of land. (WMBF)

Most of the 112-acre property, however, cannot be developed due to a conservation ordinance - which means the surrounding trees between the facility and the nearby Waterway Plantation Communities cannot be removed.

Instead, GSHS plans to develop nearly 3.5 acres of that land for a new $6 million facility. The organization has raised nearly $2.5 million toward the project as of Thursday.

Leaders with the Horry County Planning Commission approved the proposal earlier this month, despite concerns from some neighbors about potential pet smells and noises. Others said they’d rather see the humane society move in than more new homes and don’t believe it will diminish property values in the area.

A development lead on the project said the facility will be no less than 750 feet away from any surrounding homes. GSHS also said much planning has gone into the project and they plan to do whatever they can to be good neighbors.

The planning commission ultimately ruled in favor of the proposal after a nearly half-hour discussion.

GSHS has been looking for a new permanent home since 2021 due to overcrowding and a pest infestation that forced its Myrtle Beach location to close.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.