FIRST ALERT: Clouds & a few showers early, cooler end to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the day with cloudy skies & a few showers around for your Thursday. A weak cold front will usher in cooler temperatures & clear skies for the start of the weekend.

AIR QUALITY

Before we talk about the rain chances and the first day of Carolina Country Music Fest, we want to make sure you know there is another Air Quality Alert for today. Hazy skies will continue, especially as clouds clear out later today. Poor air quality is associated with the smoke from wildfires in Canada. Thankfully, this will slowly improve through the end of the week. If you struggle with Asthma or respiratory issues, you will want to limit your time outside today. If you are going to CCMF, make sure you have whatever you need if you struggle with respiratory issues.

An Air Quality Alert continues today as smoke from the wildfires in Canada lingers through the Carolinas. We will see improvements each day this week before we're completely cleared by Saturday & Sunday. (WMBF)

TODAY

As mentioned above, you probably already notice more clouds to kickoff the day. For those who have tickets to CCMF, we’re looking okay for the opening night. Mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout the day with highs near 80°.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s today as clouds clear out. Look for showers & clouds to be around through the first half of the day. (WMBF)

As the front is nearby, we will hold onto the best chances for showers early today at 30%. As the front slides to the south, our rain chances will decrease and the clouds should begin to give way to sunshine by the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The forecast looks great for the opening night of CCMF! Look for comfortable temperatures when Hardy takes the stage. (WMBF)

For the Thursday Night Kickoff Concert, we look to be comfortable by the time Hardy takes the stage. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and what should be a beautiful night for CCMF.

INTO THE WEEKEND

Cooler temperatures will remain in place on Friday with afternoon temperatures reaching to near 80 near the beaches and lower to middle 80s inland. Low humidity and plenty of sunshine will make for a very comfortable end to the week and start to CCMF.

Highs will be in the lower 80s by the humidity should be lower for Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be the warm day before Miranda Lambert takes the stage. An isolated shower will be possible for Sunday afternoon. (WMBF)

Lower humidity will continue for Saturday, but the temperatures will begin to climb. Highs will reach the lower 80s for the beaches with the middle and upper 80s inland.

By Sunday, temperatures will climb well into the 80s with some inland spots hitting 90. Humidity will increase and make for a very summer-like feel for the end of the weekend. The added humidity could also spark off a stray shower or storm in one or two spots.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.