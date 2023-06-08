Submit a Tip
Darlington County fire crews battling business, residential fire on Highway 15

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews from multiple agencies are responding to a fire in Darlington County on Highway 15.

Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers said a mixed occupancy two-story building is the scene of the fire and Highway 15 at Rolling Road is closed at this time.

Multiple departments are assisting on the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

