Coroner identifies 41-year-old J. Reuben Long inmate who died after being found unresponsive in cell

(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center has died after being found unresponsive in his cell Monday, but foul play is not suspected at this point.

An officer at the detention center noticed an inmate was unresponsive in his cell around 2:15 p.m., the report states.

Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard identified the 41-year-old inmate as Crystal Page.

The officer alerted staff medical personnel and responding officers and medical staff initiated life-saving measures and called EMS.

Page was taken to CMC where she was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m.

In accordance with Detention Center protocol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted and responded to the detention center. SLED is investigating.

