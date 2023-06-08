Submit a Tip
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park

By WMBF News Staff and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old from North Carolina drowned while at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week, according to an official.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said Tre’Sean Snow, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends. Ridgeway said Snow noticed another child struggling on a bodyboard and went to help them. He was then overtaken by a current and drowned.

Snow was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Midway Fire Rescue was called to the scene. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also confirmed to WMBF News that officers were called to the scene, but the recovery had been made by the time officers arrived.

