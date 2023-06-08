4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting face bond hearings Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A bond hearing will be held Thursday morning for the four suspects charged in the early-morning fight-turned shooting near a Myrtle Beach Waffle House on Wednesday.

A Waffle House employee told WMBF News a fight involving over a dozen people broke out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot near the restaurant and Comfort Suites in the area of Highway 17 - Hwy 501 interchange.

WMBF News spoke with a hotel employee who said he heard 10-14 gunshots. Three cars were hit with bullets.

Wednesday afternoon, the Myrtle Beach Police Department announced the four suspects arrested as:

Hubert Dwayne Durant Jr, 21, of Myrtle Beach

Evin Elijah Worrell, 20, of Myrtle Beach

Jerrick Larod Thomas, 18, of Myrtle Beach

Domnick Devin Johnson, 18, of Tabor City

Each suspect is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, authorities have not released where they detained the four charged, or if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Myrtle Beach police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

