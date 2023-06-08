Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

4 suspects in Myrtle Beach Waffle House shooting face bond hearings Thursday

Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell
Left to Right: Hubert Durant, Domnick Johnson, Jerrick Thomas and Evin Worrell(Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A bond hearing will be held Thursday morning for the four suspects charged in the early-morning fight-turned shooting near a Myrtle Beach Waffle House on Wednesday.

A Waffle House employee told WMBF News a fight involving over a dozen people broke out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot near the restaurant and Comfort Suites in the area of Highway 17 - Hwy 501 interchange.

WMBF News spoke with a hotel employee who said he heard 10-14 gunshots. Three cars were hit with bullets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police ID suspects charged in fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House

Wednesday afternoon, the Myrtle Beach Police Department announced the four suspects arrested as:

  • Hubert Dwayne Durant Jr, 21, of Myrtle Beach
  • Evin Elijah Worrell, 20, of Myrtle Beach
  • Jerrick Larod Thomas, 18, of Myrtle Beach
  • Domnick Devin Johnson, 18, of Tabor City

Each suspect is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, authorities have not released where they detained the four charged, or if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Myrtle Beach police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
Police ID suspects charged in fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Francisco Martinez Gomez
Man charged after allegedly using phone to record minor at Myrtle Beach restaurant
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for Wednesday. Those with respiratory illness should...
FIRST ALERT: AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for the area Wednesday as smoke from wildfires continues

Latest News

Sheriff, community leaders address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s today as clouds clear out. Look for showers & clouds...
FIRST ALERT: Clouds & a few showers early, cooler end to the week
Over 35,000 fans are expected to come out and listen to country music stars like Kenny Chesney,...
How to prepare for CCMF weekend road closures, festival safety
Free parking stays in downtown Conway as leaders approve nearly $80M budget