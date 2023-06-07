Submit a Tip
Suspects wanted after fleeing stolen-vehicle crash in Florence County

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for three suspects after a stolen vehicle was found crashed in Florence County.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle accident was reported on East Palmetto Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A deputy nearby arrived at the wreck to find three individuals running from the scene. The vehicle was later found to be stolen. 

Deputies searched the area for the suspects but no arrests were made. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 ext 434. You may submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers at https://www.888crimesc.com/ or by phone at, 1-888-CRIMESC (274-6372).

