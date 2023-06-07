Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina hurricane evacuation drills to take place along Highways 501, 544

Hurricane evacuation route in South Carolina
Hurricane evacuation route in South Carolina(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Agencies across South Carolina are taking part in a full-scale hurricane evacuation drill on Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, along with other state and local agencies will test lane reversal plans for all three major coastal areas, including the Grand Strand.

SPECIAL SECTION | WMBF First Alert Hurricane Center

The exercise will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will test lane reversal plans along Highways 501 and 544.

No lanes will be closed during the drill and will not interfere with the flow of traffic.

Traffic control equipment and personnel will be stationed on Highway 501 beginning at Highway 544 and ending at Highway 378, Highway 22 and the Marion Bypass.

“Preparing for a hurricane evacuation is not just an exercise; it is a crucial commitment to safeguarding lives and communities,” said SC Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson. “By practicing and refining our agencies’ response plans, we ensure when a storm arrives, we are as ready as possible to implement those plans swiftly and effectively as one team.”

Aerial units from the South Carolina National Guard, the Civil Air Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the South Carolina Forestry Commission will be flying assigned aerial surveillance routes during the drill.

Drivers are asked to be aware of law enforcement officers and other personnel who are performing the drill. They will be located on the shoulder of the highway and at exits.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Death investigation
Coroner: Body found behind Loris area grocery store.
Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
4 in custody after fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House, police say
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
J. Reuben Long inmate dies after found unresponsive in cell

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for today, hot & hazy Wednesday
An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for Wednesday. Those with respiratory illness should...
FIRST ALERT: AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for the area Wednesday as smoke from wildfires continues
Highs will reach the mid 80s for the Grand Strand today. The further inland you go, 90s will...
FIRST ALERT: AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for today, hot & hazy Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Warmer today, storm chances return