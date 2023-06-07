Sheriff to address recent deadly shootings in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County sheriff is expected to address the recent violence in the county.

The sheriff’s office announced that Sheriff James Hudson will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office on the recent shootings.

There have been two shootings in just a few days that have taken the lives of two people.

The most recent one happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on North Main Street in Darlington.

The other deadly shooting happened early Sunday morning on Mystic Pines Drive in Darlington.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting the investigations in both cases.

WMBF News reporter Eric Richards will be at the news conference and will bring you the latest on WMBF News starting at 5 p.m.

