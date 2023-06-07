Submit a Tip
Security uncovers dangerous weapons disguised as everyday items at Horry County courthouse

The Court Security Team at the Horry County Courthouse found a knife disguised as a comb.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office revealed it has stopped some dangerous items from getting into the courthouse.

Every person that goes into the courthouse must go through the Court Security Team. The sheriff’s office said the team has been vigilant to make sure everyone is safe in the courtroom.

The Court Security Team has confiscated some weapons that appear to be everyday items, such as a comb that turns into a knife and even a stun gun that was disguised as a cellphone.

“To the untrained eye, these items appear harmless, but upon further inspection, they’re actually dangerous weapons,” the Horry County Sheriff’s Office posted.

The sheriff’s office also warned people that if they attempt to sneak a weapon into the courtroom, the Court Security Team will find it.

