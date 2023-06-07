Robeson County schools offering summer feeding program starting June 12
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - As school wraps up in Robeson County this week, district officials are offering a feeding program so that children in the area won’t go hungry this summer.
The Public Schools of Robeson County announced Wednesday that the summer program kicks off Monday, June 12.
Children ages 1-18 will be offered meals, while adults can pay for meals at an a la carte rate, the district said.
Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will go from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Officials added that the program will be provided Monday through Friday until July 7. After that, the program will run Mondays through Thursdays until the end of July. Services will also be paused on July 3-4 due to the Independence Day holiday.
Monday through Friday service will return from Aug. 1 until the program ends on Aug. 11.
The district also released a full list of schools designated as feeding sites:
- Fairmont High School
- Long Branch Elementary School
- Lumberton Junior High School
- Lumberton Senior High School
- Magnolia Elementary School
- Pembroke Elementary School
- Pembroke Middle School
- Peterson Elementary School
- Prospect Elementary School
- Purnell Swett High School
- Red Springs Middle School
- Rosenwald Elementary School
- Rowland-Norment Elementary School
- Southside-Ashpole Elementary School
- St. Pauls Elementary School
- St. Pauls High School
- Townsend Elementary School
- Union Elementary School
- W.H. Knuckles Elementary School
