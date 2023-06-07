Robeson County schools offering summer feeding program starting June 12

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - As school wraps up in Robeson County this week, district officials are offering a feeding program so that children in the area won’t go hungry this summer.

The Public Schools of Robeson County announced Wednesday that the summer program kicks off Monday, June 12.

Children ages 1-18 will be offered meals, while adults can pay for meals at an a la carte rate, the district said.

Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will go from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Officials added that the program will be provided Monday through Friday until July 7. After that, the program will run Mondays through Thursdays until the end of July. Services will also be paused on July 3-4 due to the Independence Day holiday.

Monday through Friday service will return from Aug. 1 until the program ends on Aug. 11.

The district also released a full list of schools designated as feeding sites:

Fairmont High School

Long Branch Elementary School

Lumberton Junior High School

Lumberton Senior High School

Magnolia Elementary School

Pembroke Elementary School

Pembroke Middle School

Peterson Elementary School

Prospect Elementary School

Purnell Swett High School

Red Springs Middle School

Rosenwald Elementary School

Rowland-Norment Elementary School

Southside-Ashpole Elementary School

St. Pauls Elementary School

St. Pauls High School

Townsend Elementary School

Union Elementary School

W.H. Knuckles Elementary School

