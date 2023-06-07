Submit a Tip
Month-long drug investigation in Pee Dee town leads to 4 arrests

FROM LEFT: Omar Desheen Wright, Harve Whitewater, James Arthur Goins, Christian Blake Fagala
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested four people in connection to a month-long investigation in the town of McColl.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Town Limits” on Wednesday.

The operation resulted in the following arrests:

  • Omar Wright – charged with one count of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
  • Harve Whitewater – charged with one count of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of methamphetamine
  • James Goins – charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine
  • Christian Fagala – charged with one count of distribution of marijuana

The sheriff’s office made the arrests with the help of calls and complaints from the McColl community about illegal drug activity taking place.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are expected soon in Operation Town Limits.

Anyone who would like to report any illegal drug activity in Marlboro County is asked to call 843-479-5605.

