Month-long drug investigation in Pee Dee town leads to 4 arrests

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested four people in connection to a month-long investigation in the town of McColl.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office conducted “Operation Town Limits” on Wednesday.

The operation resulted in the following arrests:

Omar Wright – charged with one count of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

Harve Whitewater – charged with one count of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

James Goins – charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Christian Fagala – charged with one count of distribution of marijuana

The sheriff’s office made the arrests with the help of calls and complaints from the McColl community about illegal drug activity taking place.

The sheriff’s office said more arrests are expected soon in Operation Town Limits.

Anyone who would like to report any illegal drug activity in Marlboro County is asked to call 843-479-5605.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.