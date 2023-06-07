Man charged after allegedly using phone to record minor at Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 47-year-old man was caught using his cell phone to record inappropriate images of a minor at a Myrtle Beach restaurant on Sunday.

Myrtle Beach police were called to a restaurant in the 700 block of Oak Forest Lane by a witness who reported seeing a man angle his cell phone camera in the direction of the 17-year-old victim’s skirt.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the business which revealed the suspect had done it twice.

MBPD arrested Francisco Martinez Gomez and charged him with voyeurism, violating a place of privacy.

