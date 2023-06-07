‘Making a difference’: Task force making a difference for violent crimes in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County Sheriff’s Office has committed special task force officers to help keep the county a safer pace, and recent numbers released by the sheriff’s office show just how well their plan has worked so far.

The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force is comprised of deputies from the FCSO street crimes unit and officers from the Florence Police Department. The task force has continued to enforce its operations throughout the high-crime areas in the county.

From January through May this year the task force has reported seizures of over 100 grams of cocaine, 89 guns, and even arrested 35 fugitives. The full list of seizures and activities includes:

9,150.43 grams of marijuana

102.1 grams of cocaine

211.39 grams of methamphetamine

10 grams of heroin

24.2 grams of crack cocaine

89 guns

$66,980 in seized U.S. currency

35 fugitives arrested

″We believe the Violent Crime Task Force is making a difference in some of the high crime areas of our County,” said Sheriff TJ Joye. “We are committed to getting drugs, guns, and criminals off of our streets so our citizens can have a better quality of life.”

The task force has made 283 criminal cases since January.

