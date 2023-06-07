J Peter Grill & Bar is a handcrafted delicious experience
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - J Peters is the brainchild of Jonathan P. Angell, who with his loyal team of misfits and fanatics has once again created a quality dining experience for the people of the South.
The menu at J Peters includes some of Jon’s tried and true recipes such as She-Crab Soup and Slow Roasted Prime Rib, but also includes some amazing new flavors as well.
No matter what you order from the J Peters menu, you will be overwhelmed by the extraordinary flavors and by the abundance of the portions.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.