J Peter Grill & Bar is a handcrafted delicious experience

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - J Peters is the brainchild of Jonathan P. Angell, who with his loyal team of misfits and fanatics has once again created a quality dining experience for the people of the South.

The menu at J Peters includes some of Jon’s tried and true recipes such as She-Crab Soup and Slow Roasted Prime Rib, but also includes some amazing new flavors as well.

No matter what you order from the J Peters menu, you will be overwhelmed by the extraordinary flavors and by the abundance of the portions.

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.