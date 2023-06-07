Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County schools offering free summer meals for children, teens

Horry County Schools offering free summer meals for children
Horry County Schools offering free summer meals for children(Horry County Schools)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the summer break begins, Horry County Schools has announced children and teens will be able to eat free meals at schools across the school district.

The program will allow for meals to children 18 years old and younger and will be served at various elementary, middle, and high schools in the school district. All meals must be eaten on-site in the cafe dining areas and children will check in through the school’s front office.

Here is a list of schools participating and the time and days for the free meal program.

Elementary Schools

Serving June 18 - July 12   (Monday-Thursday)

  • Carolina Forest Elementary - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • Homewood Elementary - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • Loris Elementary - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • Myrtle Beach Primary - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • Midland Elementary - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • Ocean Drive Elementary - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • Socastee Elementary - 10:45 - 11:15 am

All sites will be closed on July 3 and 4.

Middle Schools

Serving June 7 - July 12(Monday-Thursday)

  • Conway Middle - 10:45 - 11:15 am (open June 12 - August 3, Monday - Friday)
  • Forestbrook Middle - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • Myrtle Beach Middle - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • North Myrtle Beach Middle - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • SOAR Academy - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • Ten Oaks Middle - 10:45 - 11:15 am (open June 12 - June 22 only)
  • Whittemore Park Middle - 10:45 - 11:15 am

All sites will be closed on July 3 and 4.

High Schools

June 7 – July 20(Monday –Thursday)

  • Academy for the Arts, Science & Technology - 10:45 - 11:15 am (open June 6 - June 15 only)
  • Carolina Forest High - 10:45 - 11:15 am (open June 13 - July 20)
  • Loris High - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • North Myrtle Beach High - 10:45 - 11:15 am
  • Socastee High - 10:45 - 11:15 am

All sites will be closed on July 3 and 4.

For more information or questions about the program contact Nutrition Services at (843) 488-6925.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Death investigation
Coroner: Body found behind Loris area grocery store.
Lumberton police warn of thieves targeting certain cars due to design flaw
Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
The crash happened on I-10 near 339th Avenue.
72-year-old Florence man dies after crash in Walmart parking lot, coroner says

Latest News

Police: Victim stabbed after stopping car burglary; suspect wanted
Conway starts wastewater flooding projects after two year delay
Myrtle Beach officials taking steps towards a 'smart city'
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
City of Myrtle Beach staff are continuing efforts to make Myrtle Beach a ‘smart city’.
‘Meta Beach’: Myrtle Beach officials taking steps towards a smart city