Gunmen at large after fight leads to overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House

An early-morning fight ended in a shooting near a Myrtle Beach Waffle House.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An early-morning fight ended in a shooting near a Myrtle Beach Waffle House.

A Waffle House employee told WMBF News a fight involving over a dozen people broke out in the parking lot near the restaurant and Comfort Suites in the area of Highway 17 - Hwy 501 Junction just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

WMBF News spoke with a hotel employee who says he heard 10-14 gunshots. Two guest cars were hit with bullets.

Myrtle Beach police said a couple of people were on the run.

The area was closed to traffic for about an hour and a half.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured or has been arrested. WMBF News is on the scene working to learn more.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

