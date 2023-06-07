Gunmen at large after fight leads to overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An early-morning fight ended in a shooting near a Myrtle Beach Waffle House.

A Waffle House employee told WMBF News a fight involving over a dozen people broke out in the parking lot near the restaurant and Comfort Suites in the area of Highway 17 - Hwy 501 Junction just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

WMBF News spoke with a hotel employee who says he heard 10-14 gunshots. Two guest cars were hit with bullets.

Myrtle Beach police said a couple of people were on the run.

The area was closed to traffic for about an hour and a half.

It is currently unknown if anyone was injured or has been arrested. WMBF News is on the scene working to learn more.

