Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence community breaks ground on an $810 million dollar ‘next generation’ electric vehicle battery plant

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 1,170 new jobs will be coming to Florence County as the Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) broke ground on an $810 million dollar plant.

The plant will produce a variety of batteries to support AESC’s partnership with the BMW group. It will span 900 acres and be powered by renewable resources.

The event started with a cheer dance routine and drumline performance by Wilson High School. Wilson High School is across the road and the new battery factory will overlook it. The student’s routines were in appreciation for local officials providing them with more career opportunities.

Governor Henry McMaster, Florence Mayor Teresa Ervin, and other local leaders wore white hard hats and took turns breaking into the ground.

Mayor Teresa Ervin says that this new plant has the potential to transform the next generation, “We want career jobs and that is what this is. This is career advancing and the students will have access to come here to this plant and also learn.”

The 1.5 million square foot facility is scheduled to be finished by 2026.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
Police ID suspects charged in fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Death investigation
Coroner: Body found behind Loris area grocery store.
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
J. Reuben Long inmate dies after found unresponsive in cell

Latest News

Businesses prep for thousands as Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off
Electric vehicle battery factory breaks ground in Florence
Local businesses are preparing ahead of large crowds this weekend as CCMF kicks off.
Businesses prep for thousands as Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off
Myrtle Beach officials taking steps towards a 'smart city'