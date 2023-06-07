Florence community breaks ground on an $810 million dollar ‘next generation’ electric vehicle battery plant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 1,170 new jobs will be coming to Florence County as the Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) broke ground on an $810 million dollar plant.

The plant will produce a variety of batteries to support AESC’s partnership with the BMW group. It will span 900 acres and be powered by renewable resources.

The event started with a cheer dance routine and drumline performance by Wilson High School. Wilson High School is across the road and the new battery factory will overlook it. The student’s routines were in appreciation for local officials providing them with more career opportunities.

Governor Henry McMaster, Florence Mayor Teresa Ervin, and other local leaders wore white hard hats and took turns breaking into the ground.

Mayor Teresa Ervin says that this new plant has the potential to transform the next generation, “We want career jobs and that is what this is. This is career advancing and the students will have access to come here to this plant and also learn.”

The 1.5 million square foot facility is scheduled to be finished by 2026.

