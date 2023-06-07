FIRST ALERT: AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for today, hot & hazy Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up under an AIR QUALITY ALERT this morning as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to move into the Carolinas.

The Air Quality is expected to be unhealthy today, especially for those sensitive groups. (WMBF)

You’ll notice the hazy skies again this morning, especially with the sunrise and sunset. If you are someone who suffers from asthma or any other sensitivity to dust & smoke, you need to limit your time outside today. You can read more regarding the health hazards of the smoke here.

TODAY

Outside of the hazy skies, it’s going to be warm up quickly today! High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s for the beaches with breezy southwest wind. As you move further inland, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Partly cloudy skies and warm weather is expected before a few storms develop for the afternoon & evening.

Highs will reach the mid 80s for the Grand Strand today. The further inland you go, 90s will become common. (WMBF)

Once again, storm chances are only at 30% today. We had a few severe thunderstorm warnings yesterday with enough energy and fuel. Any storm that develops today will have the potential to be on the strong side, especially with temperatures climbing into the 90s inland.

A few passing showers & storms as go throughout the afternoon. A strong storm cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep our area under a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk today. Once again, the main threats in any strong storm would be gusty winds & small hail. Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are expected in those storms that develop later today, severe or not.

It's not much but a strong storm or two remains possible in those that do develop this afternoon. Wind and hail would be the main concern. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

A cold front will move through Wednesday night and drop temperatures into the day on Thursday. While the front will move through, there’s just enough moisture around for a few more showers throughout the day on Thursday. Highs will be cooler behind the front with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few more clouds will also be present in the day on Thursday.

The risk of a stray shower is only 20% during Thursday.

Friday looks spectacular with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures again in the upper 70s to near 80.

The forecast looks great for the kick off of CCMF.

The forecast for CCMF isn't bad compared to previous years. It's still warm with the chance of a few showers & storms mainly on Sunday. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will be a warm one if you are planning on heading to CCMF. It’s traditionally cooler than previous years, but highs in the lower 80s will bring some warmth for those weekend plans. Another round of storms will be possible in the afternoon for Sunday. Right now, those chances look to be our traditional “pop-up” type of storms.

