FIRST ALERT: AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for today, hot & hazy Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up under an AIR QUALITY ALERT this morning as smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to move into the Carolinas.
You’ll notice the hazy skies again this morning, especially with the sunrise and sunset. If you are someone who suffers from asthma or any other sensitivity to dust & smoke, you need to limit your time outside today. You can read more regarding the health hazards of the smoke here.
TODAY
Outside of the hazy skies, it’s going to be warm up quickly today! High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s for the beaches with breezy southwest wind. As you move further inland, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Partly cloudy skies and warm weather is expected before a few storms develop for the afternoon & evening.
Once again, storm chances are only at 30% today. We had a few severe thunderstorm warnings yesterday with enough energy and fuel. Any storm that develops today will have the potential to be on the strong side, especially with temperatures climbing into the 90s inland.
The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep our area under a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk today. Once again, the main threats in any strong storm would be gusty winds & small hail. Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are expected in those storms that develop later today, severe or not.
REST OF THE WEEK
A cold front will move through Wednesday night and drop temperatures into the day on Thursday. While the front will move through, there’s just enough moisture around for a few more showers throughout the day on Thursday. Highs will be cooler behind the front with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few more clouds will also be present in the day on Thursday.
The risk of a stray shower is only 20% during Thursday.
Friday looks spectacular with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures again in the upper 70s to near 80.
The forecast looks great for the kick off of CCMF.
THIS WEEKEND
This weekend will be a warm one if you are planning on heading to CCMF. It’s traditionally cooler than previous years, but highs in the lower 80s will bring some warmth for those weekend plans. Another round of storms will be possible in the afternoon for Sunday. Right now, those chances look to be our traditional “pop-up” type of storms.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.