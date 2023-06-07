Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: AIR QUALITY ALERT issued for the area on Wednesday as smoke from wildfires continues

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for the area on Wednesday as smoke, haze and dust from wildfires burning in Canada drifts into the Carolinas.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for Wednesday. Those with respiratory illness should...
An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for Wednesday. Those with respiratory illness should limit time outdoors.(WMBF)

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has declared an Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday. An air quality action day means that fine smoke, haze or dust may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

Residents of South Carolina should be aware of the continued risk for health effects related to smoke from wildfires that originated from fires burning across parts of eastern and western Canada. The large swath of smoke is expected to create hazy skies and unhealthy breathing conditions, especially where wildfire smoke is most concentrated.

Large areas of smoke and haze from wildfires in northeast Canada will continue to be pushed...
Large areas of smoke and haze from wildfires in northeast Canada will continue to be pushed into the region through Wednesday.(WMBF)

Smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases. South Carolina DHEC recommends that individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the dust. Take measures to prevent dust and smoke from getting inside. Keep windows and doors closed. If operating an air conditioner/central heating unit, keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Death investigation
Coroner: Body found behind Loris area grocery store.
Lumberton police warn of thieves targeting certain cars due to design flaw
Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
The crash happened on I-10 near 339th Avenue.
72-year-old Florence man dies after crash in Walmart parking lot, coroner says

Latest News

Police: Victim stabbed after stopping car burglary; suspect wanted
Conway starts wastewater flooding projects after two year delay
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
Myrtle Beach officials taking steps towards a 'smart city'