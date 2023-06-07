Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

City of Florence applies for $2M federal infrastructure grant

(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in part of the Pee Dee are looking to make improvements to public transportation and broadband with help from a federal grant.

The City of Florence released a statement Wednesday stating it submitted a proposal for a Regional Infrastructure Accelerator grant that is offered by the Build America Bureau, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Transporation.

“The City of Florence’s proposal concentrates on improving infrastructure along Oakland Avenue, Roughfork Street, and Maxwell Street, which connect to the heart of the city’s historically Black communities and underserved populations, and lead to the Envision Battery Plant site,” the city said in its announcement.

Officials also said the proposal looks to improve walkways and crosswalks as well as enhancements to the city’s bus stops and routes. More electric-powered buses are also part of the proposal along with “traditional and para-transport options.”

“Florence has always been a city with boundless ambition, and this grant opportunity allows us to further unleash our potential. By investing in transportation and broadband improvements,” Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said in a statement. “We are not only enhancing the quality of life for our residents but also creating a solid foundation for economic growth and development. We believe this accelerator will be a catalyst for positive change and progress for our city and all residents.”

City Councilwoman LaShonda NeSmith Jackson also released a statement calling the proposal “an incredible opportunity for Florence to showcase our innovative spirit and dedication to equitable infrastructure development.”

The city also said that if approved, the accelerator could be one of the first of its kind to be funded in the South.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Death investigation
Coroner: Body found behind Loris area grocery store.
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
J. Reuben Long inmate dies after found unresponsive in cell
Crime Scene
Police: Victim stabbed after stopping car burglary in Myrtle Beach; suspect wanted

Latest News

Gunmen at large after fight leads to overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Businesses prep for thousands as Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off
1 killed in overnight shooting in Darlington County
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
Suspects wanted after fleeing stolen-vehicle crash in Florence County