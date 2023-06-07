City of Florence applies for $2M federal infrastructure grant

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in part of the Pee Dee are looking to make improvements to public transportation and broadband with help from a federal grant.

The City of Florence released a statement Wednesday stating it submitted a proposal for a Regional Infrastructure Accelerator grant that is offered by the Build America Bureau, which is a part of the U.S. Department of Transporation.

“The City of Florence’s proposal concentrates on improving infrastructure along Oakland Avenue, Roughfork Street, and Maxwell Street, which connect to the heart of the city’s historically Black communities and underserved populations, and lead to the Envision Battery Plant site,” the city said in its announcement.

Officials also said the proposal looks to improve walkways and crosswalks as well as enhancements to the city’s bus stops and routes. More electric-powered buses are also part of the proposal along with “traditional and para-transport options.”

“Florence has always been a city with boundless ambition, and this grant opportunity allows us to further unleash our potential. By investing in transportation and broadband improvements,” Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said in a statement. “We are not only enhancing the quality of life for our residents but also creating a solid foundation for economic growth and development. We believe this accelerator will be a catalyst for positive change and progress for our city and all residents.”

City Councilwoman LaShonda NeSmith Jackson also released a statement calling the proposal “an incredible opportunity for Florence to showcase our innovative spirit and dedication to equitable infrastructure development.”

The city also said that if approved, the accelerator could be one of the first of its kind to be funded in the South.

