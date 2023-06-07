Businesses prep for thousands as Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand businesses are prepping and looking forward to the thousands of people heading to the area for Carolina Country Music Fest.

The fest generates millions of dollars in revenue each year and the City of Myrtle Beach said they expect nearly 40,000 people to attend each night of CCMF.

With that many people, restaurants say they have to prepare ahead of time to ensure they are adequately staffed and have enough supplies.

Art Burger and Sushi Bar in Myrtle Beach expects thousands of people to come through its doors this weekend.

“We’re right by the stage here,” said Monish Patel, who owns the restaurant. “This is one of the biggest festivals in Myrtle Beach, so we’re ready and we are excited.”

Patel said they plan to stay open until 2:00 a.m. over the weekend to allow concert-goers the opportunity to continue the party after CCMF ends each night.

He also said that they have plenty of food and beverages and are excited for the busy weekend.

The weekend will be busy, but the manager of Little Pigs Bar-B-Que, Laney Powell, said the staff is prepared.

“We’re all pretty experienced at getting busy crowds, and we’re just cooking extra barbeque, extra beef brisket, extra ribs and everything this weekend to prepare for the extra people, but I think we’ll all handle it,” said Powell.

Powell also said they expect their busy times to be in the mornings before the fest kicks off each day.

Both Patel and Powell said they encourage restaurant-goers to be patient if there are wait times. They said the wait will be worth it.

