Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Angler sets new record by reeling in massive 66-pound catfish

A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to an angler reeling in a massive...
A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to an angler reeling in a massive catfish.(Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER CO., Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania angler caught a massive catfish from the Susquehanna River and set a new state record in return.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, angler Michael Wherley was out with a friend on a 16-foot boat last month in Lancaster County when he was able to catch the record-setting fish.

The flathead catfish weighed in at 66 pounds and 6 ounces, according to state officials, breaking the record by nearly 10 pounds.

The previous mark was set in 2020 when an angler caught a catfish weighing 56 pounds and 3 ounces.

Wherley shared with officials that it took him almost 30 minutes to reel in the record-setting fish.

“It was a little bit crazy. When it finally came to the surface, all I could think was that it was humungous!” Wherley said. “When I got the fish next to the boat, I stuck both hands in its mouth and pulled as hard as I could to bring it aboard.”

A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to angler Michael Wherley reeling in...
A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to angler Michael Wherley reeling in a massive catfish.(Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission)

After being caught and recorded, state officials said the catfish was released back into the river.

“I’m really glad we were able to release the fish back into the river. I’ll enjoy this record as long as it lasts,” Wherley said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Waffle House employees say an early morning fight led to a shooting outside the restaurant in...
MBPD: 4 in custody after fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House
Death investigation
Coroner: Body found behind Loris area grocery store.
16-year-old drowned at Huntington Beach State Park, coroner confirms
J. Reuben Long inmate dies after found unresponsive in cell

Latest News

Free parking stays in downtown Conway as leaders approve nearly $80M budget
Businesses prep for thousands as Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off
North Myrtle Beach officer’s proactive patrolling leads to shooting, kidnapping arrest
Man charged after allegedly using phone to record minor at Myrtle Beach restaurant
4 in custody after fight, overnight shooting near Myrtle Beach Waffle House, police say