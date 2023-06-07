Submit a Tip
1 killed in overnight shooting in Darlington County

Deputies say at least one person is dead after an overnight shooting in Darlington County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies say at least one person is dead after an overnight shooting in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on North Main Street. Deputies were still on the scene just before 2 a.m.

It is unclear if investigators have arrested anyone; however, a press conference will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m.

SLED investigators are assisting.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

