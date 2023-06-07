1 killed in overnight shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies say at least one person is dead after an overnight shooting in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on North Main Street. Deputies were still on the scene just before 2 a.m.

It is unclear if investigators have arrested anyone; however, a press conference will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m.

SLED investigators are assisting.

