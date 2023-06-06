Submit a Tip
World’s Strongest Man competition brings in $8 million for Myrtle Beach

World’s Strongest Man competition in Myrtle Beach
World’s Strongest Man competition in Myrtle Beach(WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach leaders shared just how big and strong of an impact the World’s Strongest Man competition had on the Grand Strand.

The five-day event took place at the end of April at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce presented economic impact numbers on Tuesday during the Myrtle Beach City Council Workshop.

The chamber revealed that 38,000 people attended the event over the course of five days.

Seventy percent of those people were visitors, according to the chamber, and visitors from 24 countries were seen in Myrtle Beach during the event.

The chamber added that the World’s Strongest Man event brought in $8 million for hotels, restaurants and other attractions throughout Myrtle Beach.

The competition will also broadcast Myrtle Beach to more than 70 countries. It was already broadcasted in the U.S. but is expected to be shown in the UK in December.

