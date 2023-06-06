‘The time to get ready is now’: Gov. McMaster urges residents to be alert during Hurricane Preparedness Coastal Tour

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Governor Henry McMaster traveled across the state as part of his annual Hurricane Preparedness Coastal Tour.

Throughout the day, McMaster and local emergency management officials visited four emergency centers. Their first stop was the new Emergency Operations and Communications Center (EOC) in Horry County.

During the briefing, Governor McMaster urged South Carolinians to read the 2023 South Carolina Hurricane Guide, and take steps to make a hurricane plan, “Get your pets, your pills, your documents, your dogs, your catS, all of that. Know where your children are, know your way out, and know your way in.”

The 2023 South Carolina Hurricane Guide includes knowing the hazards and understanding what to pack in a disaster supply kit.

The guide is available for download online, and hard copies are available at visitor centers across the Grand Strand.

This year’s hurricane guide also includes a QR code to a new Hurricane Evacuation Study.

Input from this survey will help the state plan and respond more efficiently to natural disasters in the future.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.