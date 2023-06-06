Single-vehicle crash injures 1, closes lanes on Hwy 544 at Hwy 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 544.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Highway 544 at Highway 31 just after 11 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

