S.C. Supreme Court agrees to take case challenging state’s newest abortion law

Abortion law(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s highest court will once again make a decision on whether the state’s abortion law is constitutional.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued an order on Tuesday stating it will take up the case for a final resolution.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law.

It bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically around six weeks of pregnancy. It also contains exceptions for the mother’s life and health, medical emergencies as well as fatal fetal anomalies.

For cases of rape or incest, abortions are allowed up to 12 weeks under the new law.

But that same say, Planned Parenthood, the Greenville Women’s Clinic and two doctors filed a lawsuit challenging the law and stating it violates women’s rights.

The South Carolina Supreme Court’s order expedites the process with oral arguments in the case being held at 9:30 a.m. on June 27.

