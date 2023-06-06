Police: Victim stabbed after stopping car burglary; suspect wanted

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing on 2nd Ave. South and South Myrtle Street.

According to the report, on May 31, around 4 a.m. officers responding to a reported stabbing found the 28-year-old victim sitting on the corner of 1st Ave. South and South Myrtle Street with a “clear and visible stab wound in the lower right portion of his chest.”

he was not able to answer any questions at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

In a subsequent interview, the victim told police he hangs out at the corner of 2nd Ave. South and South Myrtle St. quite often and met the man who stabbed him two days before the stabbing.

The report states that on May 31 the victim saw the suspect break into a car the victim knew did not belong to him. He told the suspect to get out of the car and that it was not his and left to find the car’s owner, according to the report.

The car’s owner, who was not identified in the police report, arrived and confronted the suspect, the report states.

The suspect became angry and swung at the victim before pulling out a knife and stabbing him in the chest, as stated in the report.

The victim told police the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The Myrtle Beach Police report lists the suspect as a black male, 50 to 50 years old, around 5′6″ and 1260-170 lbs.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WMBF news for updates.

