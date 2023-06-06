Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Victim stabbed after stopping car burglary; suspect wanted

Crime Scene
Crime Scene(WAVE News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing on 2nd Ave. South and South Myrtle Street.

According to the report, on May 31, around 4 a.m. officers responding to a reported stabbing found the 28-year-old victim sitting on the corner of 1st Ave. South and South Myrtle Street with a “clear and visible stab wound in the lower right portion of his chest.”

he was not able to answer any questions at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

In a subsequent interview, the victim told police he hangs out at the corner of 2nd Ave. South and South Myrtle St. quite often and met the man who stabbed him two days before the stabbing.

The report states that on May 31 the victim saw the suspect break into a car the victim knew did not belong to him. He told the suspect to get out of the car and that it was not his and left to find the car’s owner, according to the report.

The car’s owner, who was not identified in the police report, arrived and confronted the suspect, the report states.

The suspect became angry and swung at the victim before pulling out a knife and stabbing him in the chest, as stated in the report.

The victim told police the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The Myrtle Beach Police report lists the suspect as a black male, 50 to 50 years old, around 5′6″ and 1260-170 lbs.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WMBF news for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Lumberton police warn of thieves targeting certain cars due to design flaw
The crash happened on I-10 near 339th Avenue.
72-year-old Florence man dies after crash in Walmart parking lot, coroner says

Latest News

Conway starts wastewater flooding projects after two year delay
Death investigation
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store
The city of Conway wants to make sure you don’t have raw sewage floating in your yards next...
Conway starts wastewater flooding projects after two year delay
Here's a look at future radar. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out for today.
FIRST ALERT: Warmer today, storm chances return