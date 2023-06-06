Submit a Tip
Midlands man becomes Luke Combs fan after winning $200K

Fan wins big off of a Luke Combs scratch-off lottery ticket.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man was not a fan of country music Grammy award winner Luke Combs, but after winning $200,000 off a scratch-off ticket, he will be an avid listener of the “Beautiful Crazy” singer.

The man purchased a $5 Living Lukcy with Luke Combs scratch-off from Jet Fuels at 3855 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.

“I didn’t know who Luke Combs was, but something told me to pick that ticket,” the winner told lottery officials. “It was crazy, and it was amazing,” the winner said after cashing in his ticket.

The winner plans to spend his prize money on his family. Lottery officials said the man overcame odds of 1 in 750,000 to win $2000,000 in the Living Lucky with Luke Combs game that has one more top prize available.

