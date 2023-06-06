Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man faces 2 murder charges in connection to deadly Dillon apartment shooting

Michael Blunt
Michael Blunt(Dillon Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A man already in jail on an attempted murder charge now faces more charges in a separate case.

The Dillon Police Department announced that 25-year-old Michael Jason Blunt now faces two counts of murder, an additional attempted murder charge and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say the charges stem from a shooting on April 28 at the Dillon Manor Apartments.

The coroner said 18-year-old Ty-Quan Peterson and 23-year-old Dontaveis Rogers were shot and killed. A third victim was taken to the hospital.

Blunt was arrested at the end of May and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident that took place on May 25.

Police have not released additional information on the incident that led to Blunt’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

