Man faces 2 murder charges in connection to deadly Dillon apartment shooting

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A man already in jail on an attempted murder charge now faces more charges in a separate case.

The Dillon Police Department announced that 25-year-old Michael Jason Blunt now faces two counts of murder, an additional attempted murder charge and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say the charges stem from a shooting on April 28 at the Dillon Manor Apartments.

The coroner said 18-year-old Ty-Quan Peterson and 23-year-old Dontaveis Rogers were shot and killed. A third victim was taken to the hospital.

Blunt was arrested at the end of May and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident that took place on May 25.

Police have not released additional information on the incident that led to Blunt’s arrest.

