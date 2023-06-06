Submit a Tip
J. Reuben Long inmate dies after found unresponsive in cell

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention Center has died after being found unresponsive in his cell Monday, but foul play is not suspected at this point.

An officer at the detention center noticed an inmate was unresponsive in his cell around 2:15 p.m., the report states.

The officer alerted staff medical personnel and responding officers and medical staff initiated life-saving measures and called EMS.

According to the report, EMS arrived, assumed care and transported the patient to Conway Medical Center. A short time later, the patient was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

In accordance with Detention Center protocol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted and responded to the detention center. SLED is investigating.

