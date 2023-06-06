Submit a Tip
Horry County death investigation: Body found behind grocery store

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Loris, the Horry County Coroner says.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, a body was found behind the Food Lion at 305 Highway 701.

At this time no foul play is suspected, Willard said, although “the body is in an advanced state of decomposition therefore additional information must collected.”  

Once an autopsy and testing have been completed additional information may be released.

