Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Grandmother shares grief, anger after 1-year-old shot and killed

The slain girl's grandmother talks after an arrest was made in the case. (Source: WISN/TERI BROWN/WISDOT/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 1-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Saturday.

A 27-year-old man is in custody.

The girl’s grandmother, Teri Brown, called the alleged shooter “a monster.”

“She had not had a chance to live. Her life was just beginning,” she said.

Zy'Aire Nevels was shot Saturday in Milwaukee and died of her injuries.
Zy'Aire Nevels was shot Saturday in Milwaukee and died of her injuries.(Source: TERI BROWN/WISN/CNN)

Brown said she was out of town when she first got word Saturday someone had shot her granddaughter, Zy’Aire Nevels.

“We didn’t know the severity of the situation so ... I’m thinking maybe arm, leg, something,” she said.

Brown said an argument broke out between Zy’Aire’s parents and someone they knew. That’s when Zy’Aire’s parents put her in a car with her 3-year-old sister and drove off.

She said the person they were arguing with followed them, shooting into their car multiple times, hitting little  Zy’Aire.

Brown said she’s holding up “barely. My granddaughter was shot four times.”

Her parents drove her to a nearby fire station for help. The little girl later died at the hospital.

“She was going to be my next Einstein. That smile and that eyebrow. That look!” Brown said.

Milwaukee police said they knew who they were searching for and by Sunday got help from Kenosha County deputies.

Transportation cameras captured the moment law enforcement stopped a car on busy Interstate 94 near county Highway E and took a 27-year old man into custody in connection with Zy’Aire’s death.

Brown had a message for the man accused of taking her granddaughter’s life: “You’re a monster. To attack a vehicle with children in it? To attack a person, period. You’re a monster.”

Milwaukee police have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 20 people were removed from a homeless campsite on 17thAvenue South, near Robert...
More than 20 people removed from homeless campsite in Myrtle Beach, city documents show
Yosselin Yojana Lemus
Horry County police searching for missing 13-year-old
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Lumberton police warn of thieves targeting certain cars due to design flaw
The crash happened on I-10 near 339th Avenue.
72-year-old Florence man dies after crash in Walmart parking lot, coroner says

Latest News

Conway starts wastewater flooding projects after two year delay
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv blame each other
Gov. Henry McMaster will again urge the state's General Assembly to pass laws to strengthen...
McMaster to renew push to close ‘revolving door’ for criminals
Coinbase was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset...
SEC brings charges against cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins