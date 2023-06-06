Florence deputies searching for person of interest wanted for robbing elderly woman, leaving with her car

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence deputies are asking for the public’s assistance and has released a photo of a person they believe is a person of interest in a strong-armed robbery and larceny investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say an elderly woman was robbed just after noon at 2884 North Williston Road. The person of interest forcibly removed the woman’s pocketbook and keys before taking off in her car heading toward I-95.

The vehicle is a white Honda Pilot with a Florida license plate that reads “ARM77.″

Officials described the person of interest as a white man approximately 5′6″ with dark hair and a beard. The person had been in the building for an extended period of time before the incident occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this person of interest is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 438.

