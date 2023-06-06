FIRST ALERT: Warmer today, storm chances return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Expect temperatures to climb back into the 80s today with the chance of storms through the middle of the week.

TODAY

The forecast looks lovely for those beach plans! It’s warmer today with temperatures along the Grand Strand in the low 80s, inland areas we will see temperatures in the upper 80s.

Here's a look at today! Highs reach the lower 80s for the beach today. An isolated shower is possible at 20%. (WMBF)

There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or two with a 20% chance in the afternoon & into the evening. Overall, we will see partly cloudy skies and your plans for a beach day or any outdoor activities won’t be ruined.

Here's a look at future radar. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out for today. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Chances for showers & storms remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures Wednesday will be warmer in the middle 80s along the coast and into the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. A few afternoon storms will be around, especially along the Grand Strand for Wednesday. Rain chances are at 40% for those Wednesday plans.

It's not a bad forecast, just warm with afternoon storms. (WMBF)

A cold front will move through Wednesday night and drop temperatures into the day on Thursday. While the front will move through, there’s just enough moisture around for a few more showers throughout the day on Thursday. Highs will be cooler after the weak cold front moves with temperatures in the Grand Strand near the upper 70s. As you move inland, highs remain in the low 80s.

If you are planning on heading to CCMF we are seeing a 30% chance for showers primarily in the afternoon. Friday is going to be a great end to the week where we will see no rain chances. Sunny skies on tap and temperatures will sit in the mid to low 80s.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will be a warm one if you are planning on heading to CCMF. It’s traditionally cooler than previous years, but highs in the lower 80s will bring some warmth for those weekend plans. Another round of storms will be possible in the afternoon for Sunday. Right now, those chances look to be our traditional “pop-up” type of storms. No need to cancel plans.

Saturday looks lovely before a few afternoon storms Sunday. (WMBF)

