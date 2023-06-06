FDTC to offer nighttime Electrician Certification courses due to increased demand

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence-Darlington Technical College is expanding one of its popular courses.

The technical college announced it will now offer its Electrician Certification courses at night due to increased demand. The nighttime courses will be in addition to the current daytime ones.

“As we have seen an increase in this programs interest, we want to make sure to allow potential students every opportunity to take the course when they are available. With that said, offering this course in the evening will give students more flexibility to attend at times that work best for their schedules,” FDTC Associate Vice President of Technical and General Education Dr. Dan Averette said.

The courses allow students to learn how to wire residential, commercial and industrial buildings. They will also learn on to interpret electrical wiring diagrams and safely wire an electrical distribution panel box to various outlets, switches, lights and appliances.

The completion of the certification class prepares students for entry-level electricians which currently has a starting wage of just over $35,000.

FDTC also noted the need for electricians will grow over the next 10 years due to the increases in construction spending and the demand for alternative energy.

Evening classes will start on Aug. 15, 2023 and will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Those interested in the courses can call FDTC at 843-661-8324 or visit FDTC.edu to apply.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.